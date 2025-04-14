Previous
Pansy by joansmor
Photo 4158

Pansy

When I left art class today, a man was planting pansies in the garden around the building. I took advantage of this and got a few photos. Pansies can be planted early as they can stand the cold.
14th April 2025 14th Apr 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1139% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact