Photo 4158
Pansy
When I left art class today, a man was planting pansies in the garden around the building. I took advantage of this and got a few photos. Pansies can be planted early as they can stand the cold.
14th April 2025
14th Apr 25
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
365
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
14th April 2025 12:39pm
pansy
