Garener at work

My great-grand niece was over today. I knew she would be showing up soon. She comes over to use my tax program and get a little help with her taxes. She tends to put it off till the last moment. Today was the final day to file the taxes. I love her. I tell her that she is an adult and I won't chase her to do her taxes. So far she makes it every year. When she was younger, she would come over to get away from family and have fun. We did lots of fun things together. She will call me in a little bit and take me out for lunch. That is the cost I extract for using my program and my computer. Her grandmother has paid me with a lovely meal out last month.