Garener at work

My great-grand niece was over today. I knew she would be showing up soon. She comes over to use my tax program and get a little help with her taxes. She tends to put it off till the last moment. Today was the final day to file the taxes. I love her. I tell her that she is an adult and I won't chase her to do her taxes. So far she makes it every year. When she was younger, she would come over to get away from family and have fun. We did lots of fun things together. She will call me in a little bit and take me out for lunch. That is the cost I extract for using my program and my computer. Her grandmother has paid me with a lovely meal out last month.
Pat Knowles ace
Aunties are so good to have……glad she appreciates the help you are…..bet she so relieved to get it done too.
April 15th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
What a lovely relationship you have.
April 15th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Aunts hold a special place in families. My nieces and great nieces, nephew have always been a part of my life...I love them all.
April 15th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Awww how nice!
We have till the end of April to get our taxes in!
April 15th, 2025  
