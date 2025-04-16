Previous
Spring sky by joansmor
Spring sky

The sky was dramatic when I went to the coast. I liked the pictures I captured. I had a bit of time as I took my friend for her colonoscopy. Better her than me.
16th April 2025 16th Apr 25

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Danette Thompson
Nice edit. I know you are kidding a bit, but everyone needs a colonoscopy...especially the young people now. Too much colon cancer happening.
April 16th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
@danette Yes, I was joking. I can't have one because the radiation treatment from my cancer sealed off part of the bowel, and they can't get the instrument into the colon anymore. But I know the importance because my friend didn't get one and died of colon cancer.
April 16th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely
April 16th, 2025  
Mags
Beautiful shot and reflections of the sky.
April 16th, 2025  
