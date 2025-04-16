Sign up
Photo 4160
Spring sky
The sky was dramatic when I went to the coast. I liked the pictures I captured. I had a bit of time as I took my friend for her colonoscopy. Better her than me.
16th April 2025
16th Apr 25
4
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4647
photos
192
followers
108
following
1139% complete
Views
7
7
Comments
4
4
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
16th April 2025 10:31am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
salt
,
marsh
Danette Thompson
ace
Nice edit. I know you are kidding a bit, but everyone needs a colonoscopy...especially the young people now. Too much colon cancer happening.
April 16th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
@danette
Yes, I was joking. I can't have one because the radiation treatment from my cancer sealed off part of the bowel, and they can't get the instrument into the colon anymore. But I know the importance because my friend didn't get one and died of colon cancer.
April 16th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
April 16th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful shot and reflections of the sky.
April 16th, 2025
