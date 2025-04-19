Sign up
Previous
Photo 4162
A bit of spring
This is a spot where a Canadian goose often appears, looking like it is on a nest in the spring. It looks like the mallards are watching it over this year. You can see it on the fallen tree.
19th April 2025
19th Apr 25
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
14th April 2025 1:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture of this lovely peaceful scene. Gorgeous colours and reflections.
April 19th, 2025
Denise Wood
Beautiful scene :)
April 19th, 2025
