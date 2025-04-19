Previous
A bit of spring by joansmor
This is a spot where a Canadian goose often appears, looking like it is on a nest in the spring. It looks like the mallards are watching it over this year. You can see it on the fallen tree.
Diana ace
Beautiful capture of this lovely peaceful scene. Gorgeous colours and reflections.
April 19th, 2025  
Denise Wood
Beautiful scene :)
April 19th, 2025  
