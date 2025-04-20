Previous
Looking across Biddeford Pooll by joansmor
Photo 4164

Looking across Biddeford Pooll

Another picture from my drive while waiting for my gf to have her procedure.
20th April 2025 20th Apr 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1140% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
A lovely misty scene.
April 20th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
This is a beautiful misty image!
April 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact