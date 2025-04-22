Previous
Smith Brook, Rachel Carson National Wildlife Sanctuary by joansmor
Smith Brook, Rachel Carson National Wildlife Sanctuary

Another shot from last week's visit to the coast.
22nd April 2025 22nd Apr 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1141% complete

Walks @ 7 ace
Gorgeous. Ms. Carson was a treasure. May her work continue to inspire future generations.
April 23rd, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
That sky!
April 23rd, 2025  
Babs ace
Gorgeous layers I love the sky
April 23rd, 2025  
Mags ace
Great depth and beautiful capture.
April 23rd, 2025  
