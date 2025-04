Daffies in Bloom

Now the daffodils are blooming, so I had to rush over to Laurel Hill Cemetery, where there are always a ton of daffodils. I posted an almost identical photo last year in early May. Last year, I said I was going to post a week of cemetery photos unless something better came up. I probably will be posting more cemetery photos. Last year, the blooming trees fascinated me the most. This year, the trees are barely beginning to bloom. It is the tombstones that caught my eye.