Previous
Photo 4170
Lurel Hill Cemetery
The people under these stones died before our Civil War. They died in the 1850s. I understand that nothing compares to European cemeteries, but I was amazed.
26th April 2025
26th Apr 25
4
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4657
photos
192
followers
109
following
1142% complete
View this month »
4163
4164
4165
4166
4167
4168
4169
4170
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
25th April 2025 11:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
headstones
Linda Godwin
These old cemeteries are interesting to explore
April 26th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Fascinating indeed
April 26th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Great photo 😊
April 26th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
A nice place to rest in peace
April 26th, 2025
