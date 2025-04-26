Previous
Lurel Hill Cemetery by joansmor
Photo 4170

Lurel Hill Cemetery

The people under these stones died before our Civil War. They died in the 1850s. I understand that nothing compares to European cemeteries, but I was amazed.
26th April 2025 26th Apr 25

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Linda Godwin
These old cemeteries are interesting to explore
April 26th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Fascinating indeed
April 26th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Great photo 😊
April 26th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
A nice place to rest in peace
April 26th, 2025  
