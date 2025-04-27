Sign up
Photo 4171
Another old truck
Found this old truck when out for a ride last week. Hope to get a better shot of the whole truck sometime.
27th April 2025
27th Apr 25
4
2
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4658
photos
192
followers
109
following
1142% complete
4164
4165
4166
4167
4168
4169
4170
4171
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
22nd April 2025 2:45pm
Tags
truck
Corinne C
ace
What a great picture with fantastic colors!
April 28th, 2025
Mags
ace
What a great spot and shot!
April 28th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
What a find! 😊
April 28th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
What a great colour!
April 28th, 2025
