Another old truck by joansmor
Photo 4171

Another old truck

Found this old truck when out for a ride last week. Hope to get a better shot of the whole truck sometime.
27th April 2025 27th Apr 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1142% complete

Corinne C ace
What a great picture with fantastic colors!
April 28th, 2025  
Mags ace
What a great spot and shot!
April 28th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
What a find! 😊
April 28th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
What a great colour!
April 28th, 2025  
