Previous
Photo 4172
Frolicking among the daffodils
Took this picture of three sisters playing in the daffodils at Laurel Hill.
28th April 2025
28th Apr 25
Joan Robillard
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
children
Mags
ace
So sweet!
April 29th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Such a delightful photograph
April 29th, 2025
