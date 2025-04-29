Previous
Country road and mountain views by joansmor
Photo 4173

Country road and mountain views

Was back up on the road with the barn I posted. The clear skies enabled me to get a great shot of the White Mountains off in the distance.
29th April 2025 29th Apr 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1143% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What a lovely vista
April 29th, 2025  
Mags ace
Marvelous view with those mountains.
April 29th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
April 29th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful scene
April 29th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wonderful scene.
April 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact