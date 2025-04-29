Sign up
Country road and mountain views
Was back up on the road with the barn I posted. The clear skies enabled me to get a great shot of the White Mountains off in the distance.
29th April 2025
Joan Robillard
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Tags
mountains
Casablanca 🇬🇧
What a lovely vista
April 29th, 2025
Mags
Marvelous view with those mountains.
April 29th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
April 29th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
Beautiful scene
April 29th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
Wonderful scene.
April 29th, 2025
