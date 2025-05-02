Sign up
Previous
Photo 4176
Being watched
Saw these on a ride the other day.
2nd May 2025
2nd May 25
Joan Robillard
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely rural scene !
May 3rd, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Good shot- if there's a weather forecast in the works here, the cows aren't agreeing on it. haha
May 3rd, 2025
