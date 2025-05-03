Previous
100 Years old by joansmor
Photo 4177

The sun came out unexpectedly and so I called a friend to take a quick ride to the coast. We were parked when I guy was walking by with his bulldog. He lifted the dog so we could pet him, and we were having a nice conversation when another man joined us, telling us he was 100 years old. We went on to tell him about his time in the WWII navy and other bits of information about him. What a wonderful character. He met Judy Garland and later made a tin man costume. He made several smaller tin men and gave them to Camp Waban, which sold them for $75 each. He was fascinating.
