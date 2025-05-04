Previous
Enjoying that few minutes of sunshine by joansmor
Enjoying that few minutes of sunshine

When the sun suddenly appeared in the morning, I called my girlfriend and suggested a ride to the coast. It was delightful. But started raining again as soon as I drove back into my driveway.
4th May 2025 4th May 25

Joan Robillard

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Well, perfect timing then! Can't wait to see this ocean again.
May 5th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Well that was good timing!
May 5th, 2025  
