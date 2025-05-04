Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4178
Enjoying that few minutes of sunshine
When the sun suddenly appeared in the morning, I called my girlfriend and suggested a ride to the coast. It was delightful. But started raining again as soon as I drove back into my driveway.
4th May 2025
4th May 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4665
photos
192
followers
109
following
1144% complete
View this month »
4171
4172
4173
4174
4175
4176
4177
4178
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
3rd May 2025 9:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Well, perfect timing then! Can't wait to see this ocean again.
May 5th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Well that was good timing!
May 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close