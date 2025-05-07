The roads were very busy this morning!

I was driving down this road and saw off in the distance a deer. I slowed down and tried to get close. It began to run across the road. I took a few shots, but then another deer came out from the other side and started crossing. I took a couple of shots, but then a third deer joined them and they were running down the road, their white tails bobbing. Sorry, they are small, but I tried to get closer, but they were running away, so I took these before they went into the woods. And by the way, do you see there was also a turkey?