In full Bloom by joansmor
Photo 4183

In full Bloom

My fruit tree is in full bloom. It is so beautiful. But the blooms don't last long.
9th May 2025 9th May 25

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous while it lasts
May 9th, 2025  
Mags ace
How lovely it is!
May 9th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Lovely!
May 9th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a beautiful tree.
May 9th, 2025  
