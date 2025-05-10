Sign up
Previous
Photo 4184
An old Hawk-eye Camera
I am taking pictures of my cameras and my camera equipment, so I know what I have. This is an old camera that belonged to my husband. I had fun making it into a scrap page.
10th May 2025
10th May 25
5
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4671
photos
190
followers
109
following
1146% complete
4177
4178
4179
4180
4181
4182
4183
4184
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
camera
Lin
ace
Awesome - you make the coolest scrapbook pages!
May 10th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Well done!
May 11th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Wow, that’s wonderful!
May 11th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice
May 11th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Very artistic.
May 11th, 2025
