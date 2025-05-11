My drawing house

Let me explain my title. My current drawing is a two-point perspective of this house. Now I have taken so artistic license with my drawing. I have removed any vehicles, the tree is an evergreen, there are mountains in the background, no bush covering the door, and a shingle roof instead of tin. Today, there was a man outside who witnessed me taking a picture of his house. I pulled into the driveway to explain what I was doing and showed him my drawing. I was with my gf, who is also my art instructor, and stealing a couple of hints to improve my drawing..He was thrilled and asked if he could take a picture of my drawing. I said yes. I explained some of my changes. The person I thought who had owned the house in my youth owned a house across the street. All in all a good encounter. I will post a picture tomorrow of my drawing that is almost finished.