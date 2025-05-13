Previous
Imagine by joansmor
Photo 4187

Imagine

I love taking chairs like these and the view. It gives the viewer of the photo a chance to Imagine sitting there and enjoying the view.
13th May 2025 13th May 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1147% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Wonderful scenery. I’d love to enjoy one of these yellow chairs.
May 14th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful view!
May 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact