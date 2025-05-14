Previous
Pink Snow by joansmor
Pink Snow

I went to sit out for a little while yesterday, and there was "pink snow" everywhere.
Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Mags ace
A lovely carpet of pink petals.
May 14th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Great title Joan!
May 14th, 2025  
Babs ace
So pretty.
May 15th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Yes, those beautiful trees bloom and "snow" so quickly!
May 15th, 2025  
