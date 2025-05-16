Previous
Healthy breakfast by joansmor
Photo 4190

Healthy breakfast

Avocado toast with an egg and unsweetened apple sauce was my breakfast, and it was very tasty.
16th May 2025 16th May 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1147% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
I love the first two ingredients but hesitate on the apple sauce. Now if it was smoked salmon, cream cheese then apple sauce would be great!
May 16th, 2025  
Mags ace
I love unsweetened apple sauce! Stay strong, Joan. =)
May 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact