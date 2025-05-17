Previous
River Delta by joansmor
Photo 4191

River Delta

The river here is the same as the photo with the chairs. You can see the tide is out. The ocean is just behind me on the other side of the road.
17th May 2025 17th May 25

Joan Robillard

11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
fantastic vista
May 18th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wow look at those clouds, marvelous
May 18th, 2025  
Mags ace
That cloud bank is amazing!
May 18th, 2025  
