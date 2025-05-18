Previous
Grannie by joansmor
Grannie

Some of you may remember my sister. She was on 365 before me. (Janiskay) Her daughter was visiting her, and other members of the family gathered. This is my sister's newest great-grandchild.
Joan Robillard

11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
What a precious little one!
May 19th, 2025  
Both are happy on this wonderful pic. Her great-grand-child is beautiful!
May 19th, 2025  
Beautiful smiles!!
May 19th, 2025  
I see a happy resemblance. Great portrait.
May 19th, 2025  
