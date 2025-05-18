Sign up
Photo 4192
Grannie
Some of you may remember my sister. She was on 365 before me. (Janiskay) Her daughter was visiting her, and other members of the family gathered. This is my sister's newest great-grandchild.
18th May 2025
18th May 25
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Mags
ace
What a precious little one!
May 19th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Both are happy on this wonderful pic. Her great-grand-child is beautiful!
May 19th, 2025
KWind
ace
Beautiful smiles!!
May 19th, 2025
Lisa V.
I see a happy resemblance. Great portrait.
May 19th, 2025
