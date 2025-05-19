Previous
Went up to the scenic view overlooking Sokokis Lake by joansmor
Photo 4193

Went up to the scenic view overlooking Sokokis Lake

I love the sign they have up there. I got a picture of it against a cloudy sky. Played with the photo in Smart Photo Editor. Like how it came out. Looks more like landscape in the background;
19th May 2025 19th May 25

Joan Robillard

Mags
Great sight and very nice image.
May 19th, 2025  
Lou Ann
What a great sign! Love your edit!
May 20th, 2025  
