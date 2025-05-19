Sign up
Photo 4193
Went up to the scenic view overlooking Sokokis Lake
I love the sign they have up there. I got a picture of it against a cloudy sky. Played with the photo in Smart Photo Editor. Like how it came out. Looks more like landscape in the background;
19th May 2025
19th May 25
Joan Robillard
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Tags
sign
Mags
Great sight and very nice image.
May 19th, 2025
Lou Ann
What a great sign! Love your edit!
May 20th, 2025
