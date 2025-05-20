Previous
Foggy morning at the coast by joansmor
Photo 4194

Foggy morning at the coast

Driving along, you see fog over the ocean and he beach, but look on the other side, not so much. Not sure this does it justice.
20th May 2025 20th May 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1149% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
An amazing foggy scene.
May 20th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
What an interesting image. I found it fascinating how it seemed to have strange proportions - the lighting or the mist somehow seemed to make the seagull look bigger than you would expect. It makes you keep going back for another look! Love it.
May 20th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Its beautiful
May 20th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great atmospheric image
May 20th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
I hear fog horns!
May 21st, 2025  
Babs ace
Very atmospheric, I hope the gull can find his way home in the fog.
May 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact