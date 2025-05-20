Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4194
Foggy morning at the coast
Driving along, you see fog over the ocean and he beach, but look on the other side, not so much. Not sure this does it justice.
20th May 2025
20th May 25
6
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4681
photos
190
followers
110
following
1149% complete
View this month »
4187
4188
4189
4190
4191
4192
4193
4194
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
16th May 2025 12:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
fog
Mags
ace
An amazing foggy scene.
May 20th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
What an interesting image. I found it fascinating how it seemed to have strange proportions - the lighting or the mist somehow seemed to make the seagull look bigger than you would expect. It makes you keep going back for another look! Love it.
May 20th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Its beautiful
May 20th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Great atmospheric image
May 20th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
I hear fog horns!
May 21st, 2025
Babs
ace
Very atmospheric, I hope the gull can find his way home in the fog.
May 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close