Photo 4195
Contemplting the fog
I thought this picture of the guy looking at the foggy ocean made a good shot. Do you wonder what he was thinking?
21st May 2025
21st May 25
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
16th May 2025 12:56pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
fog
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Yes, I am wondering....
May 21st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Many things to contemplate, beautifully created
May 21st, 2025
Mags
ace
Fabulous candid capture!
May 21st, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo👍
May 21st, 2025
