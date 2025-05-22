Previous
Last years leftovers by joansmor
Photo 4196

Last years leftovers

I like these dead flowers with the old shack behind them.I shot this one one of the few sunny days.
22nd May 2025 22nd May 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1149% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Made for a very interesting capture. Were they sunflowers I wonder.
May 23rd, 2025  
KV ace
Those are tall flowers… love the rusty roof on the shack.
May 23rd, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Great pic😊
May 23rd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nicely captured
May 23rd, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
Oh my they look like curved light posts! So great.
May 23rd, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
An interesting composition.
May 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact