Previous
Photo 4196
Last years leftovers
I like these dead flowers with the old shack behind them.I shot this one one of the few sunny days.
22nd May 2025
22nd May 25
6
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Tags
shack
Mags
ace
Made for a very interesting capture. Were they sunflowers I wonder.
May 23rd, 2025
KV
ace
Those are tall flowers… love the rusty roof on the shack.
May 23rd, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Great pic😊
May 23rd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nicely captured
May 23rd, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my they look like curved light posts! So great.
May 23rd, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
An interesting composition.
May 23rd, 2025
