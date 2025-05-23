Sign up
Previous
Photo 4197
Hung Up
This car has been up there a long time, but I haven't thought to take a picture until now.
23rd May 2025
23rd May 25
4
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
4684
photos
190
followers
110
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
11th May 2025 1:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
car
Mags
ace
Very cool! I wonder how they got it up there. =)
May 23rd, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
May 24th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh my high and dry !! how did they get it up there ! what a find and a great advert for the business !!
May 24th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Great billboard! Usually I dislike billboards but this one is pretty unique.
May 24th, 2025
