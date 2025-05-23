Previous
Hung Up by joansmor
Photo 4197

Hung Up

This car has been up there a long time, but I haven't thought to take a picture until now.
23rd May 2025 23rd May 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1149% complete

Mags ace
Very cool! I wonder how they got it up there. =)
May 23rd, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
May 24th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh my high and dry !! how did they get it up there ! what a find and a great advert for the business !!
May 24th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Great billboard! Usually I dislike billboards but this one is pretty unique.
May 24th, 2025  
