Dreaming of picking blueberries by joansmor
Dreaming of picking blueberries

This is a blueberry farm—not the one I pick at, but the house in the back made for a great shot. Next month, we will pick strawberries.
24th May 2025 24th May 25

Joan Robillard

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Nice shot- although I'm not a huge fan of blueberries- I do like them fresh-picked!
May 25th, 2025  
Faye Turner
How beautiful fav
May 25th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful home
May 25th, 2025  
Mags ace
What a lovely place and capture!
May 25th, 2025  
