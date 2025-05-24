Sign up
Previous
Photo 4198
Dreaming of picking blueberries
This is a blueberry farm—not the one I pick at, but the house in the back made for a great shot. Next month, we will pick strawberries.
24th May 2025
24th May 25
4
3
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
11th May 2025 4:25pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
blueberry
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Nice shot- although I'm not a huge fan of blueberries- I do like them fresh-picked!
May 25th, 2025
Faye Turner
How beautiful fav
May 25th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful home
May 25th, 2025
Mags
ace
What a lovely place and capture!
May 25th, 2025
