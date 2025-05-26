Sign up
Previous
Photo 4200
The agent house
I have always liked this house, so I decided to look it up and see if there is any information. I found some. This is where the agent for the mills lived. For the more curious, here is a link:
https://sweethousedreams.blogspot.com/2019/08/agent-house-1864-second-empire-in.html
26th May 2025
26th May 25
2
2
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4687
photos
191
followers
110
following
1150% complete
View this month »
4193
4194
4195
4196
4197
4198
4199
4200
Tags
house
Mags
ace
A lovely old home! I wonder what the yard looked like back in its day.
May 27th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Nicely captured. It's a lovely house in and out (I was curious :-))
May 27th, 2025
