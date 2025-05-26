Previous
The agent house by joansmor
The agent house

I have always liked this house, so I decided to look it up and see if there is any information. I found some. This is where the agent for the mills lived. For the more curious, here is a link: https://sweethousedreams.blogspot.com/2019/08/agent-house-1864-second-empire-in.html
Joan Robillard

@joansmor
A lovely old home! I wonder what the yard looked like back in its day.
May 27th, 2025  
Nicely captured. It's a lovely house in and out (I was curious :-))
May 27th, 2025  
