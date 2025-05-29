Sign up
Previous
Photo 4203
Doing the heavy work
I caught this picture of the crane picking up rocks to reinforce the rock seawall. A lot of reinforcing is going on at the coast
29th May 2025
29th May 25
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
16th May 2025 1:33pm
Tags
crane
Babs
ace
Big boys toys.
May 30th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great capture.
May 30th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Great candid shot. It's always fascinating to see these big engines work.
May 30th, 2025
Mags
ace
Heavy duty big boy toy!
May 30th, 2025
