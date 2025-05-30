Previous
Rain makes for very green scenery! by joansmor
Photo 4204

Rain makes for very green scenery!

Loved getting this picture of the two horses. It was nice to have sunshine too.
30th May 2025 30th May 25

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Dorothy
Very nice.
May 30th, 2025  
LManning (Laura)
A very tranquil scene.
May 30th, 2025  
Corinne C
A wonderful pic
May 30th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
So peaceful
May 30th, 2025  
