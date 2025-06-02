Previous
Mom, wait! by joansmor
Photo 4207

Mom, wait!

Loved these ducks crossing the road and following their mother onto the sidewalk.
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
