Going Courting by joansmor
Photo 4208

Going Courting

This is the best shot I've gotten this year of a turkey in the courting mood.
3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
LManning (Laura) ace
He's a fine specimen!
June 3rd, 2025  
Babs ace
Not the prettiest of birds is he. Hope he is successful.
June 4th, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh he's just fabulous!
June 4th, 2025  
KWind ace
Well timed shot!
June 4th, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
He’s a beauty!
June 4th, 2025  
