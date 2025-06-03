Sign up
Previous
Photo 4208
Going Courting
This is the best shot I've gotten this year of a turkey in the courting mood.
3rd June 2025
3rd Jun 25
5
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4695
photos
191
followers
110
following
1152% complete
View this month »
4201
4202
4203
4204
4205
4206
4207
4208
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
16th May 2025 12:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
turkey
LManning (Laura)
ace
He's a fine specimen!
June 3rd, 2025
Babs
ace
Not the prettiest of birds is he. Hope he is successful.
June 4th, 2025
Mags
ace
Oh he's just fabulous!
June 4th, 2025
KWind
ace
Well timed shot!
June 4th, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
He’s a beauty!
June 4th, 2025
