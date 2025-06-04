Sign up
Previous
Photo 4209
A lovely Gift
My Great-grandniece brought me a birdhouse to hang in my yard. But I haven't been very successful with bird houses. So I brought a wooden bird and butterfly and decorated the house. I am going to hang it in my room.
4th June 2025
4th Jun 25
3
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Photo Details
Tags
birdhouse
Tunia McClure
ace
The wood is so pretty.
June 4th, 2025
Mags
ace
Such a lovely gift and I don't blame you for wanting to keep it nice.
June 5th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I like your alternative! It's too pretty not to look at every day.
June 5th, 2025
