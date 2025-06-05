Previous
Horse in green pastures by joansmor
Photo 4210

Horse in green pastures

There are so many different greens in this photo. I need to get some sunny pictures. The sun was out a lot this week, but I only took a couple of pictures. So I am still posting May photos.
5th June 2025 5th Jun 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1153% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Wonderful scene and capture
June 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact