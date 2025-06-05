Sign up
Previous
Photo 4210
Horse in green pastures
There are so many different greens in this photo. I need to get some sunny pictures. The sun was out a lot this week, but I only took a couple of pictures. So I am still posting May photos.
5th June 2025
5th Jun 25
1
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
22nd May 2025 10:18am
Tags
horse
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful scene and capture
June 5th, 2025
