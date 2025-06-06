Previous
Deck Flowers by joansmor
Photo 4211

Deck Flowers

I purchased these flowers for the deck. I don't have a green thumb, so let's see how long I can keep these alive.
6th June 2025 6th Jun 25

Joan Robillard

