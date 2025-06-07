Sign up
Previous
Photo 4212
Morning afternoon haunt
After art class on Monday, I head to Walmart for my grocery pick-up. Last week, I was thrilled to finally have sunshine. +
Sometimes it is the little things.
7th June 2025
7th Jun 25
3
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Tags
parking
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
It's always nice to see a sunny sky!
June 8th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Lovely pic!
June 8th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Everything is better when the sun shines!
June 8th, 2025
