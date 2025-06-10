Sign up
Previous
Photo 4214
The Monster on the Wall
We were roaming some back roads and found this. Good to have a camera.
10th June 2025
10th Jun 25
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Photo Details
Tags
monster
Mags
ace
Ha ha! That's cute but, I love the collie in the background. =)
June 10th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Ha ha well spotted!
June 10th, 2025
