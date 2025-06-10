Previous
The Monster on the Wall by joansmor
Photo 4214

The Monster on the Wall

We were roaming some back roads and found this. Good to have a camera.
10th June 2025 10th Jun 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1154% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Ha ha! That's cute but, I love the collie in the background. =)
June 10th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Ha ha well spotted!
June 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact