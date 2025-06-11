Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4216
Old Lumber Mill
This is another of the old buildings I have been photographing for years. I have seen the slow demise of the buildings and expect some day they will be totally collapsed.
11th June 2025
11th Jun 25
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4703
photos
189
followers
109
following
1155% complete
View this month »
4209
4210
4211
4212
4213
4214
4215
4216
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
11th June 2025 1:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mill
Corinne C
ace
A fabulous image. I love the wrinkled reflections!
June 12th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful pov, composition, reflections, light
June 12th, 2025
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
Nice!
June 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close