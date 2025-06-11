Previous
Old Lumber Mill by joansmor
Old Lumber Mill

This is another of the old buildings I have been photographing for years. I have seen the slow demise of the buildings and expect some day they will be totally collapsed.
Joan Robillard

I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me.
Corinne C
A fabulous image. I love the wrinkled reflections!
June 12th, 2025  
gloria jones
Wonderful pov, composition, reflections, light
June 12th, 2025  
Joyce Ann
Nice!
June 12th, 2025  
