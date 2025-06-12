Previous
Across the road by joansmor
Across the road

This is my neighbor's big Rhododendron. It was beautiful this year.
12th June 2025 12th Jun 25

Joan Robillard

11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
It's very beautiful!
June 12th, 2025  
What a lovely colour.
June 13th, 2025  
