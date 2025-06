Daybed

I went into Portland yesterday to buy a daybed to replace the Futon I currently have. The mattress on my futon is quite thick, and it makes setting it up to a couch quite hard. Even my niece and I together can't do it. I want something I can sit on but that will sleep one person. I often have a friend stay with me. The one I will get is a medium brown to go with the room I am putting it in.