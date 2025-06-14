Sign up
Previous
Photo 4219
The old mill
I believe this was once part of the Litchfield Museum.
14th June 2025
14th Jun 25
4
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4706
photos
189
followers
109
following
1155% complete
View this month »
4212
4213
4214
4215
4216
4217
4218
4219
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
8th June 2025 1:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mill
Islandgirl
ace
Very Pretty!
June 15th, 2025
Mags
ace
What a lovely place and capture.
June 15th, 2025
Dianne
ace
A gorgeous old building.
June 15th, 2025
Jane Pittenger
ace
Like all the windows
June 15th, 2025
