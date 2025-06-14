Previous
The old mill by joansmor
The old mill

I believe this was once part of the Litchfield Museum.
14th June 2025 14th Jun 25

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Islandgirl ace
Very Pretty!
June 15th, 2025  
Mags ace
What a lovely place and capture.
June 15th, 2025  
Dianne ace
A gorgeous old building.
June 15th, 2025  
Jane Pittenger ace
Like all the windows
June 15th, 2025  
