Water skiing by joansmor
Photo 4220

Water skiing

The water must have been cold, as we hadn't had many sunny days to warm it up.Brrrrr
15th June 2025 15th Jun 25

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Call me Joe ace
⭐️👌
June 16th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Oh my. That would be chilly!
June 16th, 2025  
KWind ace
Looks like fun!
June 16th, 2025  
