Photo 4222
Bug light and jogger
Bug Light is the harbor light for Portland Harbor. It is one of my favorite lighthouses. It was the first place I stopped after dropping my friend off for her procedure.
17th June 2025
17th Jun 25
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4711
photos
189
followers
109
following
Views
15
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
17th June 2025 8:03am
Tags
lighthouse
Mags
ace
It's a beautiful lighthouse!
June 18th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely little lighthouse !
June 18th, 2025
