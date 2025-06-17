Previous
Next
Bug light and jogger by joansmor
Photo 4222

Bug light and jogger

Bug Light is the harbor light for Portland Harbor. It is one of my favorite lighthouses. It was the first place I stopped after dropping my friend off for her procedure.
17th June 2025 17th Jun 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1156% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
It's a beautiful lighthouse!
June 18th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely little lighthouse !
June 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact