Previous
The new building by joansmor
Photo 4224

The new building

The office I worked in for 20 years was on this corner. It just throws me off to see this new building. The old building is in my Extra Album.
19th June 2025 19th Jun 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1157% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Wow- that is a big difference!
June 19th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a difference. The new building looks quite neat though.
June 19th, 2025  
Mags ace
Wow! Huge difference, but very striking.
June 19th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow , what a difference - grander and bigger - the firm must be doing well !
June 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact