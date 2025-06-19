Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4224
The new building
The office I worked in for 20 years was on this corner. It just throws me off to see this new building. The old building is in my Extra Album.
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4713
photos
189
followers
109
following
1157% complete
View this month »
4217
4218
4219
4220
4221
4222
4223
4224
Latest from all albums
4218
4219
4220
4221
4222
259
4223
4224
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
17th June 2025 10:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
old
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Wow- that is a big difference!
June 19th, 2025
Babs
ace
What a difference. The new building looks quite neat though.
June 19th, 2025
Mags
ace
Wow! Huge difference, but very striking.
June 19th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wow , what a difference - grander and bigger - the firm must be doing well !
June 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close