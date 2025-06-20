Sign up
Previous
Photo 4225
Spring Point Light
Another lighthouse in the same area as Bug Light. It is a short one, too, but the design is quite different.
20th June 2025
20th Jun 25
6
4
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
17th June 2025 8:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Breathtaking capture! Love the little bit of drama in that sky.
June 20th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
The light and tones are beautiful. Love the capture.
June 21st, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
This image is beauty!
June 21st, 2025
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
So pretty and a wonderful photo!
June 21st, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Such a classic view.
June 21st, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful pic Joan!
June 21st, 2025
