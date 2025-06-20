Previous
Spring Point Light by joansmor
Photo 4225

Spring Point Light

Another lighthouse in the same area as Bug Light. It is a short one, too, but the design is quite different.
20th June 2025 20th Jun 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1157% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Breathtaking capture! Love the little bit of drama in that sky.
June 20th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
The light and tones are beautiful. Love the capture.
June 21st, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
This image is beauty!
June 21st, 2025  
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
So pretty and a wonderful photo!
June 21st, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Such a classic view.
June 21st, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful pic Joan!
June 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact