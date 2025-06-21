Previous
Hope the birds can't read by joansmor
Photo 4226

Hope the birds can't read

Saw this and just had to laugh.
21st June 2025 21st Jun 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1157% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Ha ha! What a great find and shot!
June 22nd, 2025  
Betsey ace
Great shot!!
June 22nd, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
The birds who live in that birdhouse mean business!! fun shot!
June 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact