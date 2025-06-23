Previous
Leaving Portlnd Harbor by joansmor
Photo 4228

Leaving Portlnd Harbor

I friend that belongs to the sme FB group as me was on a Cruise Boat this week and landed in Portland Harbor. Now you can't meet up with anyone as their time is scheduled. But I told her I would go to the lighthouse (the very same one I posted earlier this month) and wave goodbye to her. And of course, I took my camera. She did wave at me and another friend,d and we waved, but seriously, I doubt anyone really saw the right person. She was tickled pink to have these photos, as they offer a view of the ship that they never see.
23rd June 2025 23rd Jun 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1158% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A lovely collage and a sweet gift for your friend.
June 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact