Leaving Portlnd Harbor

I friend that belongs to the sme FB group as me was on a Cruise Boat this week and landed in Portland Harbor. Now you can't meet up with anyone as their time is scheduled. But I told her I would go to the lighthouse (the very same one I posted earlier this month) and wave goodbye to her. And of course, I took my camera. She did wave at me and another friend,d and we waved, but seriously, I doubt anyone really saw the right person. She was tickled pink to have these photos, as they offer a view of the ship that they never see.