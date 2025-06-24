Sign up
Happy rooster
There are several of these lawn ornaments around here. I may have posted another one. But this is a very colorful one.
24th Jun 25
Joan Robillard
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
